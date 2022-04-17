Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Genel Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

