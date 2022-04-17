Geberit AG (GBERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on May 6th

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.8132 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. Geberit has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.