GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $97,558.20

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $97,558.20 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00276172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

