Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to announce $300.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.93 million and the highest is $321.90 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $301.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

