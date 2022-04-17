Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 22,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

