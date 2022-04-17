G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GPHBF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

