G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.99 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

