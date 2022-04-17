G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.