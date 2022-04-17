FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shaw Communications ( TSE:SJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.