FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
