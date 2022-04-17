FUNToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $118.93 million and $1.53 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

