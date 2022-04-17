FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded flat against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00117149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.