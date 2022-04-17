FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $6.38 billion and approximately $386.97 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $46.55 or 0.00115969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,941,964 coins and its circulating supply is 137,072,628 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

