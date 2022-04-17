Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

