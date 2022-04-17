Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 315,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,684. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.