Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $92.86. 5,319,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

