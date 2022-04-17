Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 12,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $18.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $573.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.