Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded down $18.74 on Friday, reaching $416.50. 551,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.