Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

