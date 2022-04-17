Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.33. 1,209,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.03, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.71 and its 200-day moving average is $602.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

