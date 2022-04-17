Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 7,845,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,489. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.