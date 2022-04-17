Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 375,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,918. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

