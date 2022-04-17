Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,132. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

