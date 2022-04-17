Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,849 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,342,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

BATS ICF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 179,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

