Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 5,113,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,286. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

