Fractal (FCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $177,509.00

Fractal (FCL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Fractal has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $177,509.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

