Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.96.

FTS opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.78. The firm has a market cap of C$30.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.32 and a twelve month high of C$65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 in the last ninety days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

