Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,312,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,500,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

