Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 992,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,703. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 91.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

