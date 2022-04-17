Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. 2,251,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,827. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

