FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,598,000 after acquiring an additional 278,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 100,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of FE opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

