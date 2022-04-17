FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,215. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

