First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,234,000 after purchasing an additional 810,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. 2,626,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,514. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

