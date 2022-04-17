First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 65.4% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ QABA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,520. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.