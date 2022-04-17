First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $47.07. 49,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.