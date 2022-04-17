First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,872 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

