First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after acquiring an additional 836,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after acquiring an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,766,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 302,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,545. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

