First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,544. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

