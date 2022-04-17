First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.