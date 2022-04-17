Fidelity Special Values’ (GPE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.14) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 721 ($9.40) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

