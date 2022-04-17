Ferguson (LON:FERG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 9,960 ($129.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of £132.60 ($172.79).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £130 ($169.40) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a £147 ($191.56) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £125.75 ($163.86).

LON:FERG opened at £100.20 ($130.57) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($177.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £113.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The company has a market cap of £21.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

