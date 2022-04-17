FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.07.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.