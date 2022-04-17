Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,269.00

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 521.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

