F3Logic LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

