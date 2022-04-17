F3Logic LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.08. 7,453,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

