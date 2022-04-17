F3Logic LLC Raises Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,170,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 5,792,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,063. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.