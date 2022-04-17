F3Logic LLC Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 57,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $80.71. 130,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,685. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

