F3Logic LLC Purchases 502 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 564,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,061. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

