F3Logic LLC Purchases 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.