F3Logic LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,901. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

