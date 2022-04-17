F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Twitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $45.08. 258,868,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,520,336. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

